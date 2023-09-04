Little girl's dance with father to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana steals the show

A video of a little girl dancing with her father to the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has surfaced on social media and is winning people's hearts. Their choreography and cute expressions have left viewers amazed. (Also Read: Students groove to Sachet, Parampara's Malang Sajna goes viral)

Father-daughter duo's lovley dance to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. (Instagram/@gavya_om)

The clip opens to show a little girl dancing opposite her father who is sitting on his knees. They are seen recreating the famous nose-tease scene by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film. Later, the daughter hugs her father.

The father and daughter’s cute performance has impressed many people. The video was posted on the Instagram handle @gavya_om with the caption "The love between a dad and his daughter is unbreakable."

Watch the cute performance of the father-daughter duo:

The video was shared on August 17. It has since accumulated over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered many likes. Several Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this cute performance:

"Luckiest girl in the world," commented an Instagram user. "Too adorable to stare," posted another. "So cute," wrote a third. "Adorable," expressed a fourth. "The best thing I have watched today," added a fifth.

About the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana:

This song is from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and is directed by Karan Johar. It is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Sameer wrote the lyrics of the song while Jatin-Lalit composed it. (Also Read: Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people)

What are your thoughts on this beautiful dance video?