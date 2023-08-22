Students groove to Sachet, Parampara's Malang Sajna goes viral

A video of students dancing to the Malang Sajna has surfaced online and is winning the hearts of people. Their choreography, graceful dance moves and on-point expressions have left viewers amazed. Students dancing to Malang Sajna at a college event. (Instagram/@yashviilad)

The video shows the college students in ethnic outfits, effortlessly dancing to the song Malang Sajna. This perfectly synchronised performance will definitely make you want to get up and groove along. This song is composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon while the lyrics are written by Kumaar.

Watch the beautiful dance performance of the college students:

The video was shared on Instagram on August 17. It has since accumulated over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered several likes. Many Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's how people reacted to this dance performance:

"I'm watching it over and over and wishing this would happen to me just for once," commented an Instagram user. "How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues," posted another. "Yeh konsa college hai bhai (Which college is this)," wrote a third. "And my urge to recreate this on my farewell," expressed a fourth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions. What are your thoughts on this beautiful dance video?