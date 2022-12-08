Little kid tries to warm baby goat in freezing weather. Watch adorable video

The nip in the air has increased, and we all want to stay wrapped under blankets. While we all may have the comfort of doing that, our furry friends on the street might not. So, when a little kid saw a goat shivering in the cold, the child took matters into his own hands to keep the goat warm.

In a short video shared by Twitter user @Gulzar_sahab, you can see a little boy sitting near a fire with a baby goat in his lap. The boy warms his hands on the fire and then tries to heat up the baby goat as well. The post's caption reads, "Everyone feels cold."

Watch the adorable video here:

This video was shared a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has gained 15,000 views, 1500 likes, and several comments. Many thought that the video was adorable.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Heart full of Love for this child, too much to learn." A second person posted, "Result of amazing upbringing!" "This is heart-touching," shared a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.