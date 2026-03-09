‘Live reality show’: Man shares chaotic train journey as passengers dance, blast music in coach

A train journey that was expected to be calm and routine ended up becoming an unexpected spectacle, according to a passenger who recently shared his experience online. A man posted about chaos inside a train coach as a family played loud music and made Reels during his journey. (Instagram/bioeducator_manmohan)

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Manmohan Verma posted a video from inside a train coach showing fellow passengers dancing and creating a commotion during the journey.

In his caption, Verma described how what should have been a quiet trip gradually turned chaotic. He wrote, “Not every journey teaches you about destinations some teach you about people. Travelled today from Bilaspur to Lucknow on the Gareebrath Express. What should have been a peaceful journey turned into a live reality show.”

According to Verma, a large family group inside the coach began playing loud music, shouting and filming Reels while other passengers were trying to travel quietly. “A large family group decided the coach was their personal studio loud music, shouting, making reels, constant chaos completely ignoring that dozens of other passengers were just trying to travel in peace,” he wrote.

Complaint made to railway helpline Verma added that after hours of disturbance, he decided to report the matter to the railway helpline.

“After hours of disturbance, I finally called 139 to lodge a complaint. To their credit, the railway police responded quickly, came to the coach, and the situation was brought under control. Respect where it’s due,” he said in the post.

However, the incident left him reflecting on public behaviour during shared travel spaces. “But it leaves me wondering why do so many of us have zero civic sense while travelling? A train coach is a shared space, not a private living room or a reel making set,” he wrote.

He also added that simple courtesy could make journeys more comfortable for everyone. “Basic courtesy isn’t complicated keep the noise down, respect fellow passengers, and remember that comfort belongs to everyone, not just the loudest group.”

Watch the clip here: