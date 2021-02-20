IND USA
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too

The selected candidates are required to present the company with an honest report about the sleeping environments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Has anyone ever told you jokingly that you’re a reincarnation of the mythological figure Kumbhakarna? Or, that if there was a sleeping competition then you would grab the first prize in it? Well, you can now tell them that your habit of napping may just make you $2000 richer. We are not kidding. Sleep Standards, a USA-basedwebsite dedicated to reviewing sleep-aid products and offer sleep-related advise, is offering this amount to candidates interested participating in their research. The selected one will have to take naps at different locations – including a 5 star resort.

“We are looking for one lucky candidate who will help us learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep. The chosen candidate will spend five nights sleeping in different environments set up by our team including one night in a luxury 5-star resort,” explains a blog shared on the company’s website.

The blogs further explains how the candidates can apply for the role and that they are required to present the company with an honest report about the sleeping environments they come across during their participation.

Are you interested?

