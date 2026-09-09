Lucia Sisic cause of death: What happened to Miss Austria 2024? Medical history emerges after she dies at 22
Lucia Sisic, a Vienna-based model who was crowned Miss Austria in 2024, has reportedly died at the age of 22 while still holding the title.
Lucia Sisic, a Vienna-based model who was crowned Miss Austria in 2024, has reportedly died at the age of 22 while still holding the title.
Heartfelt tribute confirms Sisic's death
Mission Austria, the organization that oversees the Miss and Mister Austria competitions, confirmed her death through a heartfelt social media tribute.
"It is with great shock and deep sorrow that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic," the statement read in German.
Sisic continued to hold the Miss Austria crown because no new competition had been held since her victory in 2024, according to Austrian newspaper Die Presse.
"Dear Lucia, you will always remain a part of our Miss Austria family. Rest in peace," the Mission Austria's post concluded.
Lucia Sisic cause of death
Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Christopher Dengg, who was crowned “Mister Austria 2024,” told local outlet Oe24 that he was “deeply shocked” by Sisic's sudden death.
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“She was like a sister to me, especially during the time we held the [title] together. We will all miss her very much,” Dengg said.
Sisic's medical history: What happened to her?
According to a report by local outlet Oe24, Sisic had lived with a heart valve defect since birth and underwent seven heart surgeries.
One of her most serious surgeries, in 2017, reportedly required doctors to resuscitate her. The procedure also left her with nerve damage in her left leg and foot, forcing her to relearn how to walk.
Her congenital heart valve defect required medical care from shortly after she was born. Sisic underwent her seventh procedure in late 2025 and later shared an update with her Instagram followers, expressing relief that the operation was behind her.
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"I have now also got my seventh procedure behind me," Sisic wrote in a translated post, adding that she hoped to have "a break" from further medical procedures for several years.
Sisic's final instagram update
The Austrian model's final Instagram post came on Aug. 12, when she shared several photos of herself in a gold gown alongside the caption, “Golden moments.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More