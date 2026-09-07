Stevie Nicks' brother Christopher's cause of death: Fleetwood Mac star's only sibling dies at 72
Chris passed away Friday surrounded by family, with his daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks, sharing the news in a Facebook post.
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks is mourning the death of her younger brother and only sibling, Christopher Aaron “Chris” Nicks, who died on September 4, 2026, at the age of 72.
Chris passed away Friday surrounded by family, with his daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks, sharing the news in a Facebook post.
Chris Nicks cause of death
His death came after a private battle with cancer.
According to Newsweek, the family revealed Chris Nicks had spent the past two and a half years fighting the disease but largely kept his diagnosis away from the public eye.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More
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