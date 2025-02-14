Caught on CCTV: Lucknow bike rider thrown into air after high-speed collision with car

In a dramatic incident captured on CCTV, a Rapido driver was thrown into the air following a severe collision with a car in Lucknow's Indira Nagar area on Wednesday. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the shocking moment when the high-speed motorcycle collided with a Swift car at a turn in Sector 13. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (X/@@ManojSh28986262)

According to police officials, the motorcyclist, identified as Abhijeet Srivastava, was travelling at high speed when he collided with a car emerging from a neighbourhood corner. The impact was so severe that Srivastava was thrown off his bike and landed several meters away on the other side of the car.

"The car was not travelling at high speed, as evident in the CCTV footage," stated Chowki In-charge Ashish Pandey, who responded to the scene. Following the accident, Srivastava's family rushed him to the hospital for treatment, reported the Free Press Journal.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Indira Nagar police station confirmed that while both vehicles sustained damage in the incident, the injured motorcyclist has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well at home. No formal complaint has been filed regarding the accident.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier in October 2024 in Lucknow, two men lost their lives when their sports bike crashed into a cement shop on Dewa Road. The thrill of high-speed riding proved fatal as the rider died on the spot, while the pillion rider succumbed to his injuries after reaching the hospital.

In another case of road rage in December 2024, a man died after a woman driving a speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind in Lucknow, leading to critical injuries. The incident occurred at Dayal Paradise Crossing, and the accused has been apprehended.

