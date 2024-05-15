Lucknow woman loses ₹2 lakh to ‘brothers’ on Instagram who promised her lavish wedding gifts
A Lucknow woman met three men on Instagram who said they were her “brothers” and “family”. Subsequently, they duped her of ₹2 lakh.
A woman in Lucknow fell prey to scammers and lost nearly ₹2 lakh in a wedding gift scam. According to reports, the fraudsters pretended to be her “brothers” on Instagram and promised to send her lavish gifts for her wedding.
The woman communicated with three men whom she met on the social media platform, reported the Times of India (TOI). They assured her they were her “brothers” and would send her various gifts for her wedding. With constant communication, they gained her trust.
According to the outlet, one of the scammers eventually reached out to the woman and said a shipment they were sending to her was seized at the airport. They demanded a sizable amount for its release. When the woman appeared hesitant, they threatened her and claimed that the legal agencies were involved. The woman subsequently sent nearly ₹2 lakh to the men through the QR code they provided.
“After days of communication, one of them, Ravi Kumar, contacted me via phone and assured me that they would provide expensive wedding items for me. For this, they requested my Aadhar card, photos, and other documents for shipping purposes," Salmay told the police, reported TOI.
According to the outlet, the police have confirmed that an FIR has been lodged regarding the matter, and investigations are underway.
Police departments often use social media to spread awareness about scammers who con people out of their money. The departments warn people against trusting strangers on social media and sharing personal details. They also issue reminders about choosing stronger passwords and multi-level verifications for online accounts.
