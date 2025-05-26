'Made in India' manhole cover in Seattle sparks debate: 'Everywhere you look…'

A photograph of a manhole cover in Seattle bearing the “Made in India” label has sparked a lively online discussion after it was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The image was posted by a user named Stephen, who wrote, “Why does the city of Seattle get their manhole covers from India?” Social media reacts to photo of Indian-made manhole cover in Seattle.(X/@schuttsm)

What appeared to be a simple observation quickly evolved into a broader conversation, as users chimed in with economic insights, trade perspectives, and concerns about global manufacturing dependencies.

Cast iron and cost efficiency at the centre

Many users pointed to India’s long-standing position as a global leader in cast iron production. “Cast iron all over the world comes from India. It has for decades,” one user commented, echoing a common industry view. Another added, “India produces six times more iron ore at half the price than the US. So India has a comparative advantage in providing manhole covers to the US.”

While some saw the outsourcing as a smart economic decision, others raised questions about environmental implications. “My bet is a lack of environmental standards, as a lot of iron ore requires tons of coal to melt it,” one user wrote, suggesting that India may have looser regulations than the United States.

The debate also took a political turn, with one commenter lamenting, “Everywhere you look, we’ve been hollowed out by foreigners and our own government. It will take time, but it must be undone.” Another remarked, “I wonder if any American ever wonders how many ‘Made in China’ products are available in their markets.”

Not a new practice

This phenomenon is not new. A 2007 report by The New York Times highlighted that many US cities have been sourcing manhole covers from India for years. The reason? Indian manufacturers reportedly offer prices 20 to 60 per cent lower than those of American companies, making them an attractive option for municipal budgets.