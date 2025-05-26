Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Made in India' manhole cover in Seattle sparks debate: 'Everywhere you look…'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 26, 2025 06:43 AM IST

A photo of a ‘Made in India’ manhole cover in Seattle went viral, sparking debate.

A photograph of a manhole cover in Seattle bearing the “Made in India” label has sparked a lively online discussion after it was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The image was posted by a user named Stephen, who wrote, “Why does the city of Seattle get their manhole covers from India?”

Social media reacts to photo of Indian-made manhole cover in Seattle.(X/@schuttsm)
Social media reacts to photo of Indian-made manhole cover in Seattle.(X/@schuttsm)

What appeared to be a simple observation quickly evolved into a broader conversation, as users chimed in with economic insights, trade perspectives, and concerns about global manufacturing dependencies.

(Also read: Seattle woman dining alone in Spain finds unexpected companion in cafe staffer's heartwarming gesture. Video)

Cast iron and cost efficiency at the centre

Many users pointed to India’s long-standing position as a global leader in cast iron production. “Cast iron all over the world comes from India. It has for decades,” one user commented, echoing a common industry view. Another added, “India produces six times more iron ore at half the price than the US. So India has a comparative advantage in providing manhole covers to the US.”

While some saw the outsourcing as a smart economic decision, others raised questions about environmental implications. “My bet is a lack of environmental standards, as a lot of iron ore requires tons of coal to melt it,” one user wrote, suggesting that India may have looser regulations than the United States.

The debate also took a political turn, with one commenter lamenting, “Everywhere you look, we’ve been hollowed out by foreigners and our own government. It will take time, but it must be undone.” Another remarked, “I wonder if any American ever wonders how many ‘Made in China’ products are available in their markets.”

(Also read: Couple finds cryptic warning on note hidden inside new home: 'I suddenly let out a cry')

Not a new practice

This phenomenon is not new. A 2007 report by The New York Times highlighted that many US cities have been sourcing manhole covers from India for years. The reason? Indian manufacturers reportedly offer prices 20 to 60 per cent lower than those of American companies, making them an attractive option for municipal budgets.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Made in India' manhole cover in Seattle sparks debate: 'Everywhere you look…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On