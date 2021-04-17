IND USA
The image shows Maggi laddoo.(Screengrab)
trending

‘Maggi laddoo’ irks people, pic goes viral. Fancy a bite?

A picture of the dish, shared on Twitter, has now gone viral online and left people with thoughts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:27 PM IST

Be it to satisfy untimely hunger pangs or as a regular meal, many people love eating Maggi. There are even some who like adding twists to its classic taste to prepare a new fusion dish. Though most of the reinvented dishes are liked by many, there is one particular version that has left netizens enraged. It’s laddoos made using Maggi. Let that sink in.

A picture of the dish, shared on Twitter, has now gone viral online and left people with thoughts. “Guys someone prepared Maggi laddu on #Facebook,” reads the caption shared with the picture.

There were many who asked “Why” to react to this fusion dish. People also didn’t hold back while sharing their dissatisfaction about the whole affair.

“Life me kya kya dekhna baaki rah gaya ab,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is going to give solid competition to Maggi and curd combo,” shared a second remembering another Maggi fusion dish which irked people. “Looks disgusting,” said a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of Maggi laddoo?

