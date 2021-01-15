Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago on Sunday, illusionist P.T. Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage of London's Finsbury Park Empire and sawed right through the wood, creating a magical classic.
Now, 100 years on, magicians from around the world will be getting together online this weekend to celebrate the centenary of that landmark performance.
"This took off and became the most influential and the most famous illusion, in my opinion, that there's ever been," said magician and historian Mike Caveney who is writing a book on the illusion.
"The magician wasn't doing this trick to an inanimate object. He was doing it to a human being, which raised it up to a whole new level."
In the original version, the saw went through, the box was opened and the person emerged unharmed.
Down the years magicians developed refinements, with the two halves pulled apart. Celebrity magician David Copperfield came up with his own version "The Death Saw" where he was the one tied down to a platform as a giant rotary blade sliced him in two.
Sometimes he actually got injured, Copperfield said in an interview filmed for Sunday's online event.
"I got cut a few times by the blade because the blade was a little bit off, you know, stages are different every theatre you have," Copperfield said.
The London-based Magic Circle organisation will host the celebrations with a live streamed-event on Facebook from 1800 GMT on Sunday.
Guests will include Debbie McGee, the wife of the late British TV magician Paul Daniels, who will describe the many times she survived the procedure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pictures of crocodile couple swimming together prompt people to say ‘true love’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This American website is looking to pay someone to eat pizza and watch Netflix
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares special post for Hudo the Komodo dragon’s 18th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ touching Instagram post about her mother wins netizens’ hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors plan to set up Covid-19 museum in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp as part of series focusing on environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox