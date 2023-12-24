close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Maharashtra auto driver lauds UPI, says it helps him ‘save money’

Maharashtra auto driver lauds UPI, says it helps him ‘save money’

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 24, 2023 04:22 PM IST

The auto driver from Maharashtra praised UPI, saying, “It has been a life-changing facility.”

A video of an auto driver from Maharashtra expressing how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transformed his life is gaining much traction on social media. In the video, he shared how UPI helps him ‘save money’ and enables him to ‘plan the monthly expenses well ahead of time’.

The auto driver said that his earnings have also increased after he started accepting UPI payments. (X/@Gautaamm)
The auto driver said that his earnings have also increased after he started accepting UPI payments. (X/@Gautaamm)

Read| Uber ride for 6? Bengaluru woman’s tweet leaves netizens in disbelief

“Those who know me know how big a fan of UPI I am. But often, I am reminded of the profound impact it has had on all our lives. Like this rickshaw driver I met today who says: It has been a life changing facility,” wrote X user Gautam Govitrikar while sharing a video on the platform.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

When Govitrikar asked him how UPI changed his life, the driver said, “Here is how: I have a steady balance in my bank account. That allows me to plan the monthly expenses well ahead of time. When it was all cash, I would make some frivolous expenses. Now I am saving money. The number of fares and hence earning has increased because people gladly choose me over others due to me accepting UPI. It has taken away the hassle of loose change and so the main change has been there are no fights between me and the passengers over change. Everyone is happy.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 20 on X. It has since been viewed over 2.5 lakh times and liked by over 1,400 people. Many even retweeted the tweet and dropped comments on the video.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“It feels like ages since I have carried cash since Covid. I handle everything via UPI from rent, bills & groceries purchases. Hardly see anyone who doesn’t accept UPI,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Honest and unfiltered feedback!”

“Since the past 1 year I have hardly used cash. Didn’t visit the ATM since last November,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I just keep a 500 note in my wallet, that too I don’t use, everything UPI or card from past 2 years. I am from Hyderabad.”

“The best part of UPI is. If you forgot your wallet at home you can get cash by transferring money digitally to someone,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read| How to make a UPI payment despite insufficient balance in account?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out