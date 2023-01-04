Maharashtra Forest officials stop heavy traffic for tigers to cross the road

Several incidents have been reported in the past few years where animals have attacked humans passing by on the road. These incidents have slowly become common. That's why the government authorities have warned vehicle users to move steadily when passing from a forest area. Amid such cases, a recent video shows Maharashtra's forest department controlling the crowd while tigers crossed the road at Tadoba National Park.

In the video posted by Twitter user Milind Pariwakam, numerous people and vehicles are stopped by police so that tigers can cross the street. People are waiting on both sides of the road as a tiger and a cub cross it. Another video posted in the comments area features a man pleading with everyone to keep quiet so the wildlife can pass by peacefully.

The post's caption read, "Everyday tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficial. On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?"



This video was shared a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 1000 times and has had several likes and comments. Many expressed their concern in the comments.



One person in the Twitter comments said, "One solution is to have proper speed breaker which will force vehicles to reduce their speed and allow better reaction time. Mostly in these stretches, people drive fast, and animals cross suddenly in a panic. " A second person said, "Sir can't we build overpasses in such vulnerable points?" A third person added, "Save the wild."