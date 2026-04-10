Maharashtra family names son ‘Virat’, hosts naming ceremony in RCB style. Watch

Cricket fans often find unique ways to celebrate their love for Virat Kohli, and for one Maharashtrian couple, that admiration became part of a deeply personal milestone. The video was shared by Gauri Mahadik on Instagram, where it has since gone viral. (@gaurimahadik1/Instagram)

The couple named their newborn son ‘Virat’ and revealed it during a naming ceremony held in full RCB-style, inspired by the popular IPL team.

RCB-inspired name reveal moment: The video was shared by Gauri Mahadik on Instagram, where it has since gone viral.

Mahadik, the baby’s mother, posted the video showing the special moment, which quickly drew attention online for its simple yet meaningful idea.

In the video, the couple is seen distinctly unveiling their son’s name. Instead of announcing it aloud, they reveal it through an RCB jersey.

As the jersey is opened, the name ‘Virat’ appears, turning the reveal into a special highlight of the ceremony.

The creative name reveal has struck a chord with many viewers on Instagram.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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