Mahua Moitra asks Swiggy to refund 1,220 for spoilt ice creams: ‘Unacceptable’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra last night tagged Swiggy in a social media post to flag delivery issues with the “expensive” ice creams she ordered. Moitra, 50, said that the ice creams she received were spoilt and inedible. She asked the food delivery platform to issue a refund or replace her ice creams. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra flagged delivery issues with Swiggy(ANI)

Up your game, Swiggy

“Sorry Swiggy - you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap,” Mahua Moitra tweeted at around 10.15 pm on January 16.

The customer service team of Swiggy responded to her complaint within minutes, asking her for her order number. Moitra shared the required details, in the process revealing that she had ordered 10 ice creams for ₹1,220.

The TMC leader’s complaint sparked amusement on social media as many of her followers joked about her earlier controversies, including a certain expensive handbag that had grabbed headlines in 2023.

Moitra joined the fun, joking that her ice creams were “Hermes flavour with Bobbi Brown topping.”

On a more serious note, however, she also addressed the trolling she faced on X. Responding directly to one troll, she replied: “Just because i am an MP doesn’t mean I am not a normal person who orders food online. Please get over this mindset that public reps are not normal beings. And then you complain people are behaving like ‘netas’.”

Her complaint also sparked a wider conversation about delivery platforms and customer experience. In the comments section, dozens of people shared their own experiences – mostly negative – of trying to get refunds from e-commerce and food delivery platforms.

“Happened to me twice with Minus Thirty orders. It’s frustrating, but I understand the challenges with frozen deliveries,” an X user revealed.

“Never ever order something which melts in few minutes. Exceptional cases when the dark store is just beside you and have no traffic issues,” another advised.