Malala Yousafzai avoids 'stan war' between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift fans with epic reply

Published on Mar 06, 2023

Malala Yousafzai’s reply involving Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will leave you with a smile.

Malala Yousafzai’s reply related to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift may impress you too.(Instagram/@taylorswift, Instagram/@Beyoncé)
Malala Yousafzai’s reply related to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift may impress you too.(Instagram/@taylorswift, Instagram/@Beyoncé)
By Trisha Sengupta

Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s short documentary, Stranger at the Gate, was nominated for an Oscar. Recently, she appeared in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), an American nonprofit organisation, to discuss the nomination. During the interview, among other questions, she was also asked, “Let's say your Nobel Prize came with free concert tickets, but you had to choose between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Who do you pick?” To which, the Nobel laureate came up with a witty answer. “So when I was little, I used to, like, sing the ‘Love Story’ song together with my friends. So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan. And Beyonce, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets. I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both,” she replied.

It didn’t take long for her reply to go viral and attract praise-filled comments from fans of both the singers. Also, many took to social media to share how they absolutely love her answer. Just like this Twitter fan club dedicated to Taylor Swift. They shared two images of Malala Yousafzai and Taylor Swift while expressing that they liked her reply.

Malala reshared that tweet and left a comment which has now left people chuckling. “I would never want any bad blood between us,” she shared.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated over 10.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Such a great answer,” posted a Twitter user. “The sisterhood society,” expressed another. “Why so iconic,” commented a third. “The queen has spoken,” wrote a fourth.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
