Home / Trending / Malala Yousafzai says this when Jimmy Kimmel asks if Harry Styles ‘spit’ on Chris Pine

Malala Yousafzai says this when Jimmy Kimmel asks if Harry Styles ‘spit’ on Chris Pine

trending
Published on Mar 14, 2023 02:21 PM IST

After Jimmy Kimmel asked Malala Yousafzai about the #spitgate incident regarding Harry Styles and Chris Pine, she had the most perfect reply to him.

Malala Yousafzai’s answer to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel goes viral. (Twitter/@Malala)
Malala Yousafzai’s answer to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel goes viral. (Twitter/@Malala)
ByArfa Javaid

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai debuted at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with her husband Asser Malik. Malala, dressed in a hooded sequined gown, attended the event as the executive producer for the Oscar-nominated short documentary Stranger at the Gate.

During the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel walked up to Malala Yousafzai in the audience and said, “Great to have you here. Congratulations on your movie. ” He then read out a fan question that drew awkward laughs from the audience. Malala tackled the question like a pro, and her response is now viral.

“Treat people with kindness,” wrote Malala with a victory hand emoticon while retweeting a video of her exchange with Jimmy on Twitter. The video tweeted by Malala captures Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel asking her a question from a viewer from New York. Jimmy asks, “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” To this, Malala gave an epic response saying she only talks about peace. “I only talk about peace,” says Malala.

The question was regarding #spitgate, an online controversy sparked by a viral video showing Harry Styles visibly ‘spitting’ on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Both Harry Styles and Chris Pine have given statements regarding the controversy

Watch Malala’s response to Jimmy’s question below:

Since being shared a day ago by Malala, the tweet has gone viral with over 18.9 million views and still counting. It has also raked a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Malala’s classy response:

American comics writer Jody Houser reacted to the video and wrote, “Beautifully said and beautifully dressed!” “It was a cringe worthy question. You handled it gracefully,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Excellent response @Malala showing dignity and grace.” A third shared, “The queen has spoken. We love you Malala. Dignity and grace personified!!” “You gave the best answer!! I was cheering for you when I saw you on the red carpet!! Thank you for always being an inspiration!!” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
malala yousafzai oscars jimmy kimmel Malala Yousafzai audience Jimmy Kimmel Malala Yousafzai Jimmy Kimmel + 6 more
malala yousafzai oscars jimmy kimmel Malala Yousafzai audience Jimmy Kimmel Malala Yousafzai Jimmy Kimmel + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out