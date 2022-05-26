Mallika Sherawat is all smiles while playing with pet dog Lily. Seen video yet?

Pet parents love to capture their time with the fur babies. Actor Mallika Sherawat is no different and this video that she posted about an hour ago proves that. Shared on Instagram, the video shows her playing with her pet dog named Lily. There is a chance that the happy video will leave you smiling.

“Love playing with Lily,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the dog running across the lawn. The actor is also seen running behind the pooch. What is amazing to see is how she is smiling while playing with her pet pooch.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being posted, the video has captured more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote that they love the video.

“Fantastic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lily is lucky,” posted another. “So cute,” expressed a third. “Lily is complimenting you,” commented a fourth. “Beautiful,” shared a fifth. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

A few months ago, Sherawat also posted another video that showcases her playing with Lily. “Love playing with Lily,” she wrote and shared the video.

What are your thoughts on the videos?