Mama cat makes dog babysit her kittens, pooch’s expression is too cute. Watch

Dogs and cats are famously known for being enemies. But that doesn’t seem to be the case in this house where a dog and a cat seem to be rather good friends. Such good friends in fact that the cat, a new mama, felt it was safe for her to let her doggo friend babysit her kittens while she takes a little break. A video of the sweet moment has been posted on Reddit and it will easily make your day.

The adorable video opens to show a small pet bed. On its edge is a cat looking rather relaxed. Behind the cat you can see a dog and around the pooch are tiny little kittens. The tiny kitties can be seen cuddling with the dog or climbing all over it.

The video also shows the mama cat bringing one of her babies back on the bed and placing it near the others, all sitting comfortably around the doggo’s tail. The whole thing makes for an adorable watch.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected over 3,700 upvotes and several comments from people on Reddit.

“I'm sure she didn't even ask, just carried her babies over to the dog and took a hard earned nap. So cute though, the dog's expression at the end kills me lol,” commented an individual. “Dog is thinking: ‘Hey! I didn't sign up for this!’" reacted another.

“What a nice family. Great to see such caring animals,” shared a third. “Dogs like ‘you gotta be kitten me’,” joked a fourth.

What do you think about this video?