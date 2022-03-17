Mama dog shows love to her puppy in this sweet video

If you are searching for a video that can help you instantly uplift your mood and also leave you with a smile, then this video of a mama dog and her puppy is a must-watch. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that is absolutely adorable to watch. There is a chance that you’ll end up watching the video more than once.

The video opens to show a dog mama lying, on what appears to be a cloth placed on a floor, along with her puppy. The video then goes on to show how she showcases her love for the little one. Seeing the video may also prompt you to saw aww - and that too repeatedly.

The video is posted with a simple caption that explains what is showcased in the clip. “Husky mommy showing love to her puppy,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than 47,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The mother is always same,” wrote a Reddit user. “Precious,” commented another. “This is the perfect start to my day. Thank you,” expressed a third.

A few also pointed that the caption mistakenly says that the dog is a husky and the breed is actually malamute. Just like this individual who wrote, “Looks like a malamute not husky.”

What are your thoughts on the video?