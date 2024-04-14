 Man, 30, who never went to university, earns £1 million at Deloitte as a partner | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man, 30, who never went to university, earns £1 million at Deloitte as a partner

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 14, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Ben Newton was the first in his family to receive an acceptance letter from a University to study maths. However, he declined it and joined Deloitte's program.

Ben Newton joined Deloitte 12 years ago through its apprenticeship scheme called Brightstart. Last year, he became a partner in the firm at the age of 30 and makes £1 million or more annually. This also made him the first partner from Deloitte Brightstart's apprentice scheme for school leavers, as per reports.

Ben Newton, who is a partner at Deloitte. (LinkedIn)
Ben Newton, who is a partner at Deloitte. (LinkedIn)

Newton told The Sunday Times, "I grew up in Dorset. My dad left school at 16 and was a soldier in the army. My mum worked in a pub and then as a travel agent. It was an upbringing far from London and the world of finance."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Newton was the first in his family to receive an acceptance letter from the University of Warwick to study maths. However, he declined it and ultimately joined Deloitte's program. He is now qualified as an accountant and works as an auditor, reported The Sunday Times. (Also Read: 'Dark side of trading': Ex-JP Morgan consultant shares how friend lost over 1.4 crore on 1.7 crore capital)

Deloitte began its Brightstart scheme as a way to increase its hiring pool and offer people more opportunities directly in the workforce rather than through universities.

According to The Sun, apprenticeships are typically associated with training to become a tradesman, such as a plumber or electrician. However, there are over 600 different kinds of apprenticeships, including 'earn while you learn' opportunities in digital technology, healthcare, management consulting, accounting, and law. An apprenticeship is a legitimate employment that pays well and allows you to learn and build experience. (Also Read: KPMG, Deloitte affiliates hit with US penalties for exam cheating)

You ought to graduate from an apprenticeship with the abilities and know-how required for your desired field. Every apprenticeship has a level, with Level 2 being the same as GCSEs, Level 3 being the same as A levels, and Level 7 being the same as a master's degree. Depending on the type of apprenticeship you select, its level, and your prior experience, it may take one to six years to finish.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Man, 30, who never went to university, earns £1 million at Deloitte as a partner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On