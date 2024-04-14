Man, 30, who never went to university, earns £1 million at Deloitte as a partner

Ben Newton joined Deloitte 12 years ago through its apprenticeship scheme called Brightstart. Last year, he became a partner in the firm at the age of 30 and makes £1 million or more annually. This also made him the first partner from Deloitte Brightstart's apprentice scheme for school leavers, as per reports. Ben Newton, who is a partner at Deloitte. (LinkedIn)

Newton told The Sunday Times, "I grew up in Dorset. My dad left school at 16 and was a soldier in the army. My mum worked in a pub and then as a travel agent. It was an upbringing far from London and the world of finance."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Newton was the first in his family to receive an acceptance letter from the University of Warwick to study maths. However, he declined it and ultimately joined Deloitte's program. He is now qualified as an accountant and works as an auditor, reported The Sunday Times. (Also Read: 'Dark side of trading': Ex-JP Morgan consultant shares how friend lost over ₹1.4 crore on ₹1.7 crore capital)

Deloitte began its Brightstart scheme as a way to increase its hiring pool and offer people more opportunities directly in the workforce rather than through universities.

According to The Sun, apprenticeships are typically associated with training to become a tradesman, such as a plumber or electrician. However, there are over 600 different kinds of apprenticeships, including 'earn while you learn' opportunities in digital technology, healthcare, management consulting, accounting, and law. An apprenticeship is a legitimate employment that pays well and allows you to learn and build experience. (Also Read: KPMG, Deloitte affiliates hit with US penalties for exam cheating)

You ought to graduate from an apprenticeship with the abilities and know-how required for your desired field. Every apprenticeship has a level, with Level 2 being the same as GCSEs, Level 3 being the same as A levels, and Level 7 being the same as a master's degree. Depending on the type of apprenticeship you select, its level, and your prior experience, it may take one to six years to finish.