trending

Man asks elderly woman if she needs a grandson. Watch her wholesome reply

The video of the man asking the elderly woman if she would consider him as her grandson was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man asking the elderly woman if she would consider him as her grandson.(Instagram/@ tyebillion)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a wholesome video that can uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a clip that will leave you very happy and may also turn your heart into a puddle. It shows a man asking an elderly woman if she would consider him as her grandson. There is a chance that you will also end up watching the video more than once.

Content creator TyeBaby posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Grandma Hunting #exploremore #reels,” he wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show an elderly woman in a shopping mart. Soon a man approaches her and asks her if he could be her grandson. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the heartwarming exchange that follows.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the wholesome video has been re-posted by many across various social media platforms. The share has also received several replies.

“That was great! Good work, keep up the inspiration!” wrote an Instagram user. “Can I give you a hug!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww this is THE content,” posted another. “You made her whole day!! Literally watched her light up in this video. So sweet!” commented a third. “The cutest sweetest thing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram
