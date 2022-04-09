Man asks elderly woman if she needs a grandson. Watch her wholesome reply

Are you looking for a wholesome video that can uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a clip that will leave you very happy and may also turn your heart into a puddle. It shows a man asking an elderly woman if she would consider him as her grandson. There is a chance that you will also end up watching the video more than once.

Content creator TyeBaby posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Grandma Hunting #exploremore #reels,” he wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show an elderly woman in a shopping mart. Soon a man approaches her and asks her if he could be her grandson. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the heartwarming exchange that follows.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the wholesome video has been re-posted by many across various social media platforms. The share has also received several replies.

“That was great! Good work, keep up the inspiration!” wrote an Instagram user. “Can I give you a hug!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww this is THE content,” posted another. “You made her whole day!! Literally watched her light up in this video. So sweet!” commented a third. “The cutest sweetest thing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

