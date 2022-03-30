Man asks strangers’ help as part of experiment. Videos show heartwarming results

The videos showcasing online influencers conducting different social experiments are often posted online. Amid those, the videos that showcase the kindness of strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. If you feel the same way while watching wholesome videos that showcase strangers helping others in distress, then these videos posted by Zachery Dereniowski, A Canadian motivational speaker, will win you over. They show him asking for help from strangers and then repaying their kindness.

Just like this video that shows him approaching a man and asking for $2. He says that he needs the money to get gas for his car. The man, without any hesitations, helps Dereniowski. He then reveals his true intentions and gifts the man $1,000. Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional.

The video has been posted just a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has already gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of appreciative reactions.

“Wow man. This is so heartwarming,” wrote an Instagram user. “The genuine face when the shield of protection comes down. Human connection,” shared another. “This one hit hard. Keep doing your thing,” posted a third. Many also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

In this video he goes to a restaurant and pretends to have no money on him. He then asks the restaurant owner if he could bring his wallet back from home and pay her, she agrees. He then reveals about the experiment and presents her with $1,000. At first she refuses to take the money but eventually, he convinces her. The video ends with the woman crying and hugging the influencer.

Take a look at some more videos that may make you reach for a box of tissues:

