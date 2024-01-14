Man attaches piano to parachute, plays it and sings while flying through clouds

In a jaw-dropping display of adventure and creativity, a man was recorded playing a piano while soaring high in the sky with the help of a parachute. His video, shared on YouTube, has left people stunned. The image shows an artist playing the piano while flying with the help of a parachute. (YouTube/@louis_cardozo)

YouTuber Louis Cardozo shared the video on his channel. In the caption, he explained that everything shown in the video is real and not created using CGI.

The clip opens to show him playing the piano inside a room. Soon, the scene changes to a green valley, where a few people can be seen attaching a parachute to the piano. Then, they propel the instrument off a hill and with the help of the parachute it lifts in the sky. Throughout the video, he is seen singing in a melodious voice while passing through clouds. The clip ends with his incredible and spot-on landing.

Take a look at this jaw-dropping video:

The video was shared about eight days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 19,000 views. The share has further prompted YouTube users to post varied comments.

How did netizens react to this unusual video?

“Love this! I would love to see a behind-the-scenes documentary about the whole process!” shared a YouTube user. “Smashed it and beautifully composed on all levels, you deserve everything that comes from this!” posted another.

“Just love this song, can't stop listening to it! And, a beautiful video. Can't believe the perfect landing at the end! Incredible!” joined a third. “Louis this is amazing, that landing was incredible, and you looked so calm and relaxed whilst flying your piano. What a talented musician you are, and this brilliant video shows what a dedicated and adventurous musician you are. Keep writing your wonderful songs, and we will keep sharing them,” wrote a fourth.