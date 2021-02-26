Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions
Job hunting is one of the most strenuous things one has to go through. After that, when you get hold of a desired role, the process of sending a resume and grabbing an interview is another tough step. However, one individual took the resume sending procedure to a different level. With the help of some creativity, he designed a way to send his resume right to the employer with a sweet message. Shared on Reddit, the post has now garnered the attention of netizens and may impress you too.
The post shows the picture of a doughnut box with four doughnuts in it. When observed closely, a message can be seen on the lid of the box. “Most resumes end up in trash. Mine- In your belly,” reads the quirky message on it. The box is nothing but a resume from a person trying to apply for a job.
Take a look at the detailed post:
Shared on February 21, the post has garnered over 65,700 upvotes and tons of comments. While some found the tactic really clever, others found the attempt to be kind of over the top. Some shared their experiences in similar situations.
“Thank you but you still have to apply through the website so you're in our Recruitment Management System,” joked a Reddit user. “Reminds me of a similar story that made the news in my town. Job applicant sent in his resume in a shoebox, with a shoe. The resume said something about, 'getting his foot in the door’,” commented another.
“For a marketing or sales job this may work,” wrote a third. “What’s the job? Spy or a detective?” enquired a fourth.
What do you think of this odd resume?
