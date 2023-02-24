Home / Trending / Man beautifully sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani. Instagram video stuns people

Man beautifully sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani. Instagram video stuns people

Published on Feb 24, 2023

A video shared on Instagram of a man singing Teri Deewani by Kailash Kher has caught the attention of many.

Snapshot of the man singing Teri Deewani.(Instagram/@musicalchamber)
Kailash Kher has given many timeless classics. People enjoy listening to his voice and many even describe it as soulful. Among his hit songs, a popular one is Teri Deewani. The song was released in 2007, but to this day, it tugs at the heartstrings of many. Social media is flooded with various posts, from people sharing dance covers to beautiful renditions of the song. Now, another video of a man singing this song has caught the attention of many.

In a video shared by Instagram page @musicalchamber, you can see a man sitting in a chair in an empty hall and singing Teri Deewani in a soulful voice. In the post's caption, they wrote, "So much talent goes unnoticed."

Amazing, isn't it? This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 43,000 times. The video also has more than 7000 likes and several comments.

An individual in the comments section wrote, "Superb singing. Amazing voice." Another person added, "Aree Waah waah." "So natural and soothing," added a third.

kailash kher hit song
