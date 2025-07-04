Man calls it a 'Blinkit scam' after finding a cat in delivery packet, company meows back

In a now-viral Instagram clip, a man has sparked laughter across the internet with a humorous video portraying a bizarre delivery mix-up involving the grocery platform Blinkit. The light-hearted video, shared by content creator @ajexofficials, shows the man pretending to have received a cat instead of the chips and cold drink he supposedly ordered. The comic clip has garnered over 1.9 million views and continues to amuse and entertain viewers online. A fun Instagram video claimed Blinkit delivered a cat instead of chips. Blinkit joined the joke with a witty reply.(Instagram/ajexofficials)

In the clip, the man opens a Blinkit delivery packet and exclaims, "Dekho Blinkit wale kya scam kar rahe hai, humne chips colddrink mangwaya tha aur billa bhej diya!" (Look what scam Blinkit is doing! We ordered chips and cold drink, and they sent us a cat!). The camera then pans to reveal a fluffy cat sitting calmly inside the package.

Watch the clip here:

Blinkit responds with humour

Captioned “@letsblinkit, please check what your stores are delivering,” the video also features an overlaid text that reads, “New Blinkit Scam.” Blinkit, known for its quirky online presence, played along with the joke. Responding to the post on Instagram, the company’s official account commented: “meow meow meow meow.”

Online users in splits

The internet quickly caught on to the joke, with users flooding the comments section. One user quipped, “Blinkit doing purrfect deliveries now.” Another chimed in, “Best unboxing video I’ve seen today.” A viewer remarked, “At least this delivery comes with emotional support.”

Further reactions included, “This is pawsibly the cutest scam ever!” and “Zomato sending dogs next?” Someone joked, “Now delivering purr-ducts instead of products,” while another added, “I hope this kitty came with coupons.”