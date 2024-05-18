 Man claims boss ‘treated him like a pest’ after he asked for off due to torn ligament | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man claims boss ‘treated him like a pest’ after he asked for off due to torn ligament

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 18, 2024 08:00 AM IST

A post by a man claiming that his boss mistreated him after he asked for an off due to an injury has gone viral. It has prompted chatter among Reddit users.

A Reddit user's post claiming that his boss mistreated him after he asked for time off due to an injury has gone viral. In the post, the man said that he asked for some time off due to a torn ligament. However, his boss replied by saying that he is making it really hard to get the "general jobs" done.

The image shows a message by a man whose boss slammed him for missing work. (Reddit/@thrown-all-the-way)
The image shows a message by a man whose boss slammed him for missing work.

"So background, I work maintenance for a couple of big private schools, my manager is 70 and can't do s***, I'm full time, we hired another guy to work three days Nd he immediately cut down to one day, that guy only does projects, no general maintenance, so we hired another casual too, that was two weeks ago and he has called in sick every day. So I basically by myself hold it together, I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured," the Reddit user wrote. He concluded the post with a screenshot of a text conversation between him and his boss.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Great response boss
byu/thrown-all-the-way inantiwork

The post was shared some three days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 2,800 upvotes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Oh no, how dare you get injured! Won't somebody please think of the shareholders?” posted a Reddit user, sarcastically.

“Even that isn't enough here. A doctor's request is more important than a boss's request. If the doctor says that the person needs to be off their feet, then the hourly doesn't matter. I would rather have an intact foot 20 years down the line than another few dollars today,” shared another.

“Cool I’m just gonna go home and deal with this unbearable pain, thanks for the well wishes," expressed a third.

"I wouldn't even physically bring the note in; I would mail it in (you're not supposed to be up and around, a reasonable enough excuse), and they'll get it when they get it, commented a fourth.

“All the stuff about the recent new hires and them calling out sick has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the company and their hiring practices. Your manager is garbage, but they’re also 70, so hopefully, they’ll be leaving soon,” wrote a fifth,

The post was shared on a subreddit called Antiwork, which is filled with employee posts about the mistreatments they have faced at their workspaces.

What are your thoughts on this post by a man who claims his boss treated him “like a pest”?

(HT cannot independently verify the claim)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

