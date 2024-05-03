Employer delivers news on appraisal using viral ‘look between your keyboard’ trend: ‘My boss needs to hesitate’

Unless you purposely avoided social media, it would have been quite hard to miss the viral “look between your keyboard” trend. Under this trend, people answer questions using abbreviations that spell out certain words placed between the different letters on the keyboard. Usually, the posts shared under the trend leave people laughing hard, and that is just what happened when this woman tweeted about her boss using the trend to deliver news on her appraisal. A woman shared what her boss told her about appraisal using the viral “look between your keyboard” trend. (Unsplash/christinhumephoto)

“My boss needs to hesitate,” X user who goes by @daalmakhniiii wrote. She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with her boss. The first text message reads, “Is baar sabko appraisal milega (Everyone will get appraisal this time)”. It is followed by another text that reads, “Look between H and L on your keyboard”. If you’re unaware, the letters between H and L say JK - just kidding.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has gone viral and accumulated more than 3.5 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected tons of likes and comments from people.

What did X users say about the tweet about appraisal?

“Teams ka interface Instagram jaise nahi ho gaya?” asked an X user. The original replied, “Mera wala insta pe baat karta hai (my boss speaks on Instagram).”

“Is your boss being funny or serious?” added another.

“If your boss needs to hesitate, it means you should find one new job,” suggested a third.

“Boss also goes with the trend,” wrote fourth.

While some used laughing out loud emoticons, a few also asked what “JK” means. The original poster replied and said that it means “Just Kidding”. According to Google, the term is used to "indicate that a statement is not to be taken seriously”.

How did this humorous take on appraisals strike you? Did it leave you with a smile or a full-on chuckle?