Man confuses English word with Hindi swear word, post sparks laughter

A post about how a man confused an English word for a Hindi swear word has sparked laughter among netizens. Shared on Reddit, a person explained that the incident took place when he was having a conversation with his account manager over WhatsApp. The image shows a part of the WhatsApp chat that created the confusion. (Reddit/@stardeviljv)

“I was chatting with my account manager, he asked me for an invoice for GST verification. I couldn't stop myself from laughing after I realised that he mistook the English word “Sale” with the word “S***e” (which is considered an abusive word in Hindi), it was embarrassing,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation.

The image shows the man asking for a certain invoice from the Reddit user and mentioning that the previous one he had sent is incorrect. To which, the Reddit user asks him “Sale invoice chahiye ya purchase invoice [Do you want sale invoice or purchase invoice?].” It is here that the man confuses the word “sale” and promptly asks the Reddit user not to use swear words. The conversation ends with the Reddit user explaining the confusion and the man apologising.

Take a look at this Reddit post about a man’s hilarious confusion:

The post was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“My man has more self respect than all of us,” posted a Reddit user. “The ‘ooo’ response is exactly what I'd do,” shared another. “Aww hahaha, the manager sounds so sweet. Lmao,” expressed a third. “This is so funny,” commented a fourth. “Hahaha, I can see this as a part of a comedy skit,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this Redditor’s post? Have you ever faced such an embarrassing situation?

