Man cooks 'invisible pizza', eats it. Video intrigues people

The video of the ‘invisible pizza’ prompted people to post varied reactions.
The image taken from the video shows ‘invisible pizza.’(Instagram/@michaelligier)
Published on Oct 18, 2021
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos showcasing people cooking different new dishes or giving innovative twists to the popular ones. This video showcasing the preparation process of ‘invisible pizza’ is one such clip. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued. It may also make you want to take a bit out of the innovative dish.

The video was originally shared back in April on content creator Michael Ligier’s Instagram page. “Molecular pizza!?!?” he wrote while sharing the clip. The video, however, recently intrigued people after YouTube shared it on their official Instagram page. “Invisible pizza anyone? @michaelligier's got a recipe for you,” they wrote while re-posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“I was just thinking about ordering pizza,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yummy yummy,” posted another. However, a few also expressed their displeasure. Just like this individual who questioned “Why?”

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to take a bite?

Monday, October 18, 2021
