Man creates world’s largest rocking chair. Watch incredible video

Do you know who holds the record for making the world’s largest rocking chair? It’s Jim Bolin hailing from Illinois, USA. Guinness World Records (GWR) recently shared a video on their Instagram profile to featuring the huge chair and its creator. There is a possibility that the size of the furniture will make your jaw drop.

“Largest rocking chair: 17.09 m (56 ft 1 in) tall and 9.99 m (32 ft 10 in) wide, created by Jim Bolin in Casey, Illinois, USA,” GWR wrote while sharing the video.

While replying to their own post, they also shared “Jim's massive chair can be found alongside many other giant record-breaking items in the town of Casey, Illinois, USA."

Take a look at the video:

Did the clip leave you in awe? Then know that you’re not alone. There were many who expressed their amazement while reacting to the video. Some also took the route of hilarity while replying.

“Wowww…” wrote an Instagram user. “Talk about a core workout just to get it to rock once!” joked another. “That is amazing,” expressed a third.

Also, since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

What do you think of the record and the video?