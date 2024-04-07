Man dances on top of moving e-rickshaw, netizens left concerned after his dangerous stunt

A video that has recently gained widespread attention on social media shows a man performing a dangerous stunt by dancing on top of a moving e-rickshaw. The video was originally shared on Instagram by a user named Babu Singh, and it quickly went viral. The stunt has left many people shocked and concerned for the safety of the man. The post has since received numerous reactions and sparked a chatter among netizens. Snapshot of the man on top of e-rickshaw. (Instagram/@BabuSingh)

In the video, Singh can be seen standing on the roof of an e-rickshaw that is parked on a road. As the music plays, he can be seen dancing to a song. Suddenly, the e-rickshaw starts moving, and Singh loses his balance, falling off the roof and hitting the ground. (Also Read: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, people have a lot to say about her colleagues’ reactions)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than nine million views and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Woman’s dance inside crowded train makes people say ‘stop the trend’)

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Sir, are you okay? Did you get hurt?"

A second said, "Some people just don't understand physics."

"Please don't put content like others; others might follow you. It is not safe," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Was the driver his enemy?"

Earlier, another clip that went viral on social media showed two women celebrating Holi inside the metro by doing a dance. The women, who are clad in traditional Indian clothes, can be seen in the video dusting each other's faces with coloured powder before moving up close and rubbing their faces. There are other riders in the metro who are watching the duo perform. X user Madhur Singh shared the video and wrote, "We need a law against this asap."