Man donated 201 for a stranger's mother's treatment; receives money back

No matter what is happening around us, there are always those who gently remind us how lovely and kind the world is. And internet users frequently provide evidence via certain occurrences that humanity is still there. One such similar occurrence recently happened with LinkedIn user Kamal Singh. After getting to know that a stranger was collecting funds to cover his mother's medical expenses. Singh gave ₹201 to a total stranger through a crowdfunding platform in 2021. Singh completely forgot about the donation after it was made until he recently received a message indicating that the same amount had been paid back to him.

In the LinkedIn post, Singh explained that he was surprised when he received ₹201. When he opened the conversation, he realised that he had helped the man 1.5 years back via a crowd-sourcing fund on social media.

Take a look at Kamal Singh's post here:

Kamal Singh shared this post on LinkedIn.(-LinkedIn/@KamalSingh)

Kamal Singh shared this post on LinkedIn.(LinkedIn/@KamalSingh)

Since this post was shared, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and also has thousands of comments. One person in the LinkedIn comments wrote, "Today's world is different where someone takes your money and just forgets. Maybe at the office or society. Happy for this that honesty is still in someone." Another person wrote, "No one has ever become poor by giving. When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed. Kudos to both of you for keeping humanity alive." A third person wrote, "Indeed heart touching, may we have the same intensity of gratitude and faithfulness to each other, so that humanity is served. " "Pleasant to hear that people or honest and truthful. This is how humanity grows. Really appreciate you and the random guy," added a fourth.