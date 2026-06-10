Man earns ₹22.5 lakh monthly from Meerut swimming pool in ‘peak season’: Friend claims

"Some people don’t just own land, they turn it into a money-printing machine," content creator Pooja said in a viral post detailing her friend’s Meerut-based swimming pool venture. Pooja claimed that the business clears over ₹22 lakh a month in the summer and up to ₹7.5 lakh during off-peak months. The post has triggered a wave of mixed reactions, with some expressing wonder and others questioning it. The photos of the swimming pool shared on X. (X/@poojaofficial5)

“Yesterday morning, I was walking towards my friend’s farm, where he has built a swimming pool. Just for fun, I asked him, ‘Buddy, does this thing actually make any money, or are you just fulfilling a hobby?’,” Content creator Pooja wrote on X.

Also Read: Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting'

The friend replied, “It’s doing okay, nothing extraordinary.” However, an in-depth conversation revealed something entirely different. Pooja claimed that during summer holidays, around 700-800 people visit the pool daily, and they pay ₹100 per ticket.

“During the summer holidays, around 700-800 people visit the pool every day. If we take an average of 750 visitors and the ticket price is ₹100, that means the pool generates around ₹75,000 in a single day,” Pooja wrote, adding, “So, if we consider just 30 days in a month, that comes to approximately ₹22.5 lakh per month.”

What happens when it’s not a peak season? Pooja explained, “Now, let’s assume the peak season is over. Even then, around 250 people visit daily on normal days. 250 × ₹100 = ₹25,000 per day. That means roughly ₹7.5 lakh per month.”

While talking about the expenses, she shared that her friend owns the land and has hired two security guards “whose combined salary is around ₹20,000 per month.”

However, that’s not all. Pooja further claimed, “Whenever the pool water is replaced, it is not simply wasted. The same water is sold to farmers for irrigation. Which means people first pay money to swim in that water, and then the same water goes to the fields and generates income for a second time.” She shared that the farm is located on NH 58 in Meerut. She also posted two photos of the swimming pool.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “The pool looks empty. Where are the 250 people? Everything looks hunky dory from the outside.” Pooja responded, “The post says it's morning time, so there will be fewer people in the morning. The crowd increases around 10 am.”

Another commented, “Really interesting way of looking at business. When land and ideas are used properly, even a simple step like this can turn into a strong income source.” A third expressed, “Every business looks easy from the outside. The real picture only becomes clear when you factor in the expenses along with the income.” Pooja replied, “He built it on his farm and doesn't require much maintenance. He has hired two guards and pays them ₹20,000. He has purchased several vehicles from the earnings of this pool.”

Also Read: Dog park, salon, clinic and more: Bengaluru couple shows what ₹60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts

A few asked how a swimming pool can accommodate so many people in a day. The OP responded that ₹100 is charged to provide access to people for only a short time. A few alleged that she was exaggerating the numbers, adding that farmers won’t be able to use the swimming pool's chlorinated water.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)