Man falls off Airbus A320 as ground staff move stairs away from plane. Viral video
May 16, 2024 09:07 AM IST
The ground staff worker fell off a TransUSA Airlines Airbus A320.
A ground staff member at an Indonesian airport fell from an aircraft after two other workers removed the stepladder just as he was stepping out. The incident was captured on camera, shocking people who saw the video.
Wearing a fluorescent green jacket, the ground staff member can be seen speaking with someone inside the plane and attempting to step out, only to fall when the stepladder is unexpectedly moved away from the front door of the aircraft. The men moving the stairs turn around to see him falling, while several sheets of paper he was holding scatter in the air.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
A person near the plane recorded the incident on their phone.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Share this article