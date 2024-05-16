 Man falls off Airbus A320 as ground staff move stairs away from plane. Viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man falls off Airbus A320 as ground staff move stairs away from plane. Viral video

ByHT Trending Desk
May 16, 2024 09:07 AM IST

The ground staff worker fell off a TransUSA Airlines Airbus A320.

A ground staff member at an Indonesian airport fell from an aircraft after two other workers removed the stepladder just as he was stepping out. The incident was captured on camera, shocking people who saw the video.

The ground staff fell off the plane at an airport in Indonesia. (X/@sjlazars)
The ground staff fell off the plane at an airport in Indonesia. (X/@sjlazars)

Wearing a fluorescent green jacket, the ground staff member can be seen speaking with someone inside the plane and attempting to step out, only to fall when the stepladder is unexpectedly moved away from the front door of the aircraft. The men moving the stairs turn around to see him falling, while several sheets of paper he was holding scatter in the air.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A person near the plane recorded the incident on their phone.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Man falls off Airbus A320 as ground staff move stairs away from plane. Viral video

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On