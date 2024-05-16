Man falls off Airbus A320 as ground staff move stairs away from plane. Viral video

A ground staff member at an Indonesian airport fell from an aircraft after two other workers removed the stepladder just as he was stepping out. The incident was captured on camera, shocking people who saw the video. The ground staff fell off the plane at an airport in Indonesia. (X/@sjlazars)

Wearing a fluorescent green jacket, the ground staff member can be seen speaking with someone inside the plane and attempting to step out, only to fall when the stepladder is unexpectedly moved away from the front door of the aircraft. The men moving the stairs turn around to see him falling, while several sheets of paper he was holding scatter in the air.

A person near the plane recorded the incident on their phone.