Man finally meets his mother after 12 years. Watch heart-warming video

Family reunions are always emotional and heart-warming to watch. Sometimes people are unable to visit their family members for a long time due to some circumstances. In one such emotional reunion video shared on Instagram, a man finally met his mother after 12 years.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 11 hours ago. It has received more than 4.74 lakh views so far. “My tio finally got to see his mom again after 12 years,” says a text insert on the video along with a Mexican flag. Tio means uncle in Spanish. The video shows a man sitting on a chair with a blindfold. Then a woman comes and gives her hands to the man and he tries to recognise the person. As he recognises his mom, a girl standing in the back opens the blindfold. “Beautiful! Seeing mom after 12 years!!!” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 20,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments with people getting emotional over the video.

“He melted when he saw her,” commented an Instagram user. “The sacrifices that some of the parents have to make for their kids is what love is all about. Love is not easy and if it is easy then it isn’t love. Take care of your loved ones while they’re with you,” wrote another. “I have yet to watch a reunion video and not tear up. Doesn’t matter who it is. I’m so happy these people get to see their loved ones again,” said a third.