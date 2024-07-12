Man finds sharp object in Zomato order, accuses customer care of copy-pasting ‘same content’ during conversation

A man took to LinkedIn and alleged that he had found a sharp object in one of the dishes he had ordered from Zomato. He also said that after contacting customer care, they didn't address his complaint and kept "copy-pasting" the same thing during the conversation. He further slammed the delivery company and added, "I hope you guys start putting some part of your marketing budget into helping your teams understand how to be human." A man shared this image of a sharp object he said he found in his Zomato order. (LinkedIn/Kumar Aryan)

The customer expressed disappointment in Zomato's service, particularly in handling his complaint. He ordered Afghani chaap and a couple of rumali rotis, only to find a sharp object in the chaap. This incident, he noted, has shaken his trust in the company's commitment to customer safety.

In the following lines, he added, "But then i realised the extremely poor conversation that I had with your representative who continuously just copy pasted same content to me. Despite asking multiple times the person didn't agreed to have a normal conversation on call so that I can check with him and the team how this could be resolved."

"I think in the era of hashtag#AI it has become crucial for people to be more human," he wrote and concluded his post addressed to Zomato.

The image shows a post shared by a man about Zomato's service. (LinkedIn/Kumar Aryan)

The man also shared these screenshots. (LinkedIn/Kumar Aryan)

Since it was shared, the post has received several likes. People have shared similar stories about their experience with Zomato.

“Had similar experience with customer care team, when I got one of my items of the order wrong. Instead of addressing the concern, the bot replies only annoyed me, I reached out on Twitter as well, but their social care is equally pathetic, at the end, I just ended up paying more for less and didn't get any refund for the same. But then how long would you be able to follow up on it, they just irritate you enough through their responses that you finally give up,” wrote an individual.

Another shared, “Hi Aryan, I totally agree with you. Zomato does not take responsibility for anything. I have had this experience, a couple of times in recent times. The food delivered will be horrible and substandard or there will be items missing and when we approach Zomato customer care, either it is drop a mail we will revert or sorry for the inconvenience caused. This is poor customer support, since we pay the delivery fees plus the platform fee. If the core of business is not adhered to I highly doubt any initiatives would make sense.”

A third simply tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. A fourth commented, “I agree with all the comments. Zomato as a company is failing day-by-day. They had offered garlic bread from Dominos that their delivery guy never got and eventually they never sent the missing garlic bread or refunded any amount.”

Zomato’s reaction to the LinkedIn post:

Zomato also reacted to the LinkedIn post and shared, “Been there, faced that! Lately, as the brand is expanding, the customer service has become extremely poor where the representatives just blatantly read out templatized replies without actually solving the problem. Also, there is no way of escalating a matter to a senior representative, they will simply hold on to their blunt replies.”

