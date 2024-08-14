Man gets confused as woman slams him for calling elderly person ‘Dadaji’, says she's 'woke for no reason'

A man's conversation with a woman took a surprisingly unusual turn when he called an elderly person "Dadaji" while complementing a picture sent by the woman. The mood of their conversation shifted, and she started slamming him, calling him a "male chauvinist", seconds after his text about the elderly man. The image shows a part of a chat between a man and a woman who slammed him for calling an elderly person "Dadaji". (X/@high_on_josh)

“Is this girl for real? I think some women are woke against men for no reason. Please someone tell me what wrong did I say here?” an X user wrote as he shared a series of screenshots showing his conversation with the woman.

It all started with a picture of an elderly man that the woman had sent. The man replied with, “Dadaji got some swagger.” In the following message, the woman asked, “What makes you say that it's my dadaji”, adding, “Typical Indian male chauvinist attitude.” At this point, the man expressed that he was complimenting and got confused about what he said wrong.

With over 7.5 lakh views, the viral post has also collected nearly 8,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

"She was waiting all her life for this moment," wrote an X user. "'How did you assume an old man is my Dadaji, he could have been my Nanaji also?" Damn. She learned this twist in relation from Ekta Kapoor's serials," joked another.

A third commented, "I thought it was her dad that’s why she got mad but nanaji caught me off guard." A fourth added, "She was looking for any particular reason to start a fight with you, and today she found one. And what is this chauvinist male attitude?"

What are your thoughts on this woman slamming a man for calling an elderly person "dadaji"?