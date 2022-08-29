Man goes on a ‘date’ with non-playable character, netizens react to game-like date. Watch

Remember the times when roaming the Vice City was one of the exciting things to do after coming back from school? If yes, then this viral video will refresh your childhood memories in which a man goes on his first ’date’ with a non-playable character or NPC like the one in video games. The video will leave you thinking if the woman is an actual gaming character or a real human.

The viral video was posted by Instagram users Nicki and Loczek from Poland. The video shows a woman acting like a non-playable character in the gaming world on a ‘date’. It opens to show a text insert that adds context to the clip. "First date with NPC." The user posted the video with the caption, "What should we do on the second date?"

Watch the interesting video here:

The video was posted on July 6 and it amassed more than eight million views and is still counting. The video also prompted several users to post comments with suggestions for the next ‘date’ with NPC.

One of the users commented, "Talk to strangers, tell them you have completed a mission and that you're waiting for your gold. " Commenting on the woman's exceptional acting skills, a user posted, "I'm starting to wonder if y'all are even real humans." "Take her to the beach!! Or the mall," commented a third user. "There is no emotion in her eyes, and it’s perfect," expressed a fourth. "Amazing. She is an artist. To recreate that motion requires stressful muscle control. Kudos to the concept and team" commented the fifth user.