Man has heartening reaction after finding out great-grandkid is named after him. Watch

A 92-year-old man got the sweetest surprise from his grandkids and a video showing his reaction to it has left many going ‘aww’. The video shows how he reacted upon learning that one of his grandkids named her son after him. The sweet video has won people’s hearts and left many emotional. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. “Watch this 92-year-old grandpa learn they are naming their baby after him,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a few people sitting around a table. A caption describing the moment flashes on the video.

Take a look at the precious reaction below. However, we must warn you to keep your tissues handy while watching the video:

Watch this 92-year-old grandpa learn they are naming their baby after him.

(🎥:theformulamom)



pic.twitter.com/9o9MoQmlm3

Since being shared, the video has gathered 72,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled reactions.

“I needed that, thanks,” wrote a Twitter user. “Come on man, somebody give him a hug stat,” shared another. “Thank you for sharing this, it made my heart happy,” commented a third.

Here’s another video featuring the great grandpa, named Preston. The video showcases his various accomplishments. Among several incredible things, it also mentions how he took up acting at the age of 80.

Little more info on Grandpa Preston!

pic.twitter.com/ks9FqaYhVr

What are your thoughts on the video?

