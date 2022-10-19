Home / Trending / Man helps 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life, wins praise online. Watch moving video

Man helps 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life, wins praise online. Watch moving video

trending
Published on Oct 19, 2022 04:45 PM IST

The viral video shows how a man named Tarun Mishra helped a 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life.

The image shows the 75-year-old ragpicker who Tarun Mishra helped start a new life as a vegetable seller.&nbsp;(Instagram/tarun.mishra17)
The image shows the 75-year-old ragpicker who Tarun Mishra helped start a new life as a vegetable seller. (Instagram/tarun.mishra17)
ByArfa Javaid

Humanity is still alive, and this video that is doing the rounds across social media platforms is the definitive proof of that. It shows how a man named Tarun Mishra helped a 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life. The clip is heartening and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. It may also leave you in tears.

The video posted on Instagram by Tarun Mishra opens to show an elderly woman picking rags from a garbage dump. When Mishra enquires about it, she tells him that she is collecting rags and will sell them. The two then had tea together and chatted for a while before Mishra visited her dilapidated home. Shaken by her plight, Mishra decided to help her start a new life as a vegetable seller. They first visited a grocery store to fetch essential items for her daily needs and then to shop for items for her small business, including a cart, weighing machine, and fresh vegetables. Towards the end, they set up her stall, and the woman performs some rituals. He even blesses Mishra for his kind and generous act.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on August 3, and it has since received over 1.6 million views. The moving video has also amassed several likes and comments.

"Heart wrenching! The world needs more people like you," commented an individual. "Woww no words," wrote another with crying emoticons. "Bro your tooo amazing your real hero," shared a third. "Big salute," posted a fourth.

This is, however, not the first time that Tarun Mishra has helped people in dire need. In fact, his Instagram page is filled with such heart-wrenching stories where he brings comfort to the lives of such people and smiles to their faces through his Help Deprive Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video humanity + 1 more
its viral viral video humanity

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out