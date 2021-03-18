IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message
The image shows a man rescuing a turtle.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man rescuing a turtle.(Screengrab)
trending

Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message

The rescue video has now prompted people to share appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Some people go out of their way to offer help to those who need it. One such individual was recorded helping a turtle stuck in a tough spot. A video that made its way onto Twitter shows a man rescuing the turtle and the clip has been shared with a special message.

All of 19-second-long, the video opens to show the man trying to pull out a turtle stuck between huge rocks. After a few moments, he manages to get the turtle out which immediately rushes towards the water. You can even hear people nearby cheering happily once the animal is finally free.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS official Susanta Nanda with a message. “Being a hero isn’t about letting others know you did the right thing, it’s about you knowing you did the right thing,” he wrote while sharing the clip. Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being posted on March 16, the video has collected over 1,200 likes and several comments from tweeple.

“So true Susanta ji. It is doing good deeds which will give you the true satisfaction. Amazing share as always,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said Sir!” added another.

What do you think about the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
trending

Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The video goes on to show a duck, puppies and even a small hummingbird getting a helping hand from humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The image shows a raccoon sitting inside a dishwasher.(Facebook/North Ridgeville Police Department)
The image shows a raccoon sitting inside a dishwasher.(Facebook/North Ridgeville Police Department)
trending

Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
North Ridgeville Police Department took to Facebook to share about the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl was auctioned off for nearly $722,000 at Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (Sotheby's via AP)(AP)
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl was auctioned off for nearly $722,000 at Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (Sotheby's via AP)(AP)
trending

‘Exceptionally rare’ 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs is one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars byNASA's Mars rover Perseverance.(Via REUTERS)
Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars byNASA's Mars rover Perseverance.(Via REUTERS)
trending

‘Grinding and squealing’: Mars rover sends back sounds of driving

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Perseverance — the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent to Mars — landed near an ancient river delta on February 18 to search for signs of past life. Samples will be taken from the most promising rocks for eventual return to Earth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man rescuing a turtle.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man rescuing a turtle.(Screengrab)
trending

Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The rescue video has now prompted people to share appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The split results in a splash of lights. (Reddit/Pedrica1)
The split results in a splash of lights. (Reddit/Pedrica1)
trending

Video shows woman doing a split on interactive illuminated floor. It’s magical

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The clip is shared on the Reddit's 'oddly satisfying' subreddit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
trending

‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic selfie fails experienced by people

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features several people attempting to click a selfie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. (representational image)(HT Photo)
Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. (representational image)(HT Photo)
trending

13 rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Once the cardboard boxes holding the turtles were put down on the beach, the dinner plate-sized turtles began scraping at the sides and poking their noses out of the holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.(Twitter@khaalipeeli)
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.(Twitter@khaalipeeli)
trending

Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jokes told by the kids are bound to make you laugh out loud.(Unsplash)
The jokes told by the kids are bound to make you laugh out loud.(Unsplash)
trending

This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon rates the jokes by the kids in a positive and quirky way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
trending

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
trending

Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The baby was delivered with the help of a crew assisted by a doctor onboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.(Instagram/@saradiane_)
The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.(Instagram/@saradiane_)
trending

Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:40 PM IST
“Now if she ever says you’re embarrassing her you can bring this up,” joked an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
trending

Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:43 PM IST
If you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this video will put a huge smile on your face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
trending

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

Reuters, Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at two zoos can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
trending

Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Smiles guaranteed thanks to this video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP