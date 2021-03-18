Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message
Some people go out of their way to offer help to those who need it. One such individual was recorded helping a turtle stuck in a tough spot. A video that made its way onto Twitter shows a man rescuing the turtle and the clip has been shared with a special message.
All of 19-second-long, the video opens to show the man trying to pull out a turtle stuck between huge rocks. After a few moments, he manages to get the turtle out which immediately rushes towards the water. You can even hear people nearby cheering happily once the animal is finally free.
The video was shared on Twitter by IFS official Susanta Nanda with a message. “Being a hero isn’t about letting others know you did the right thing, it’s about you knowing you did the right thing,” he wrote while sharing the clip. Take a look at the tweet below:
Since being posted on March 16, the video has collected over 1,200 likes and several comments from tweeple.
“So true Susanta ji. It is doing good deeds which will give you the true satisfaction. Amazing share as always,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said Sir!” added another.
What do you think about the share?
