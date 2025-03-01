Man installs sprinklers to stop people from parking in his driveway, soaks intruder: ‘Best thing I saw today’

Tired of strangers repeatedly parking in his driveway, an Australian man decided to take matters into his own hands—literally—with an automated sprinkler system that gives trespassers an unexpected and soaking surprise. The clip amassed more than 10k views. (X/@crazyclips)

Frustrated by the constant inconvenience, the homeowner installed motion-activated sprinklers at strategic points along the driveway. Whenever an unauthorized vehicle pulled in, the unsuspecting driver would step out, only to be met with a sudden and forceful spray of water. The entire setup was captured on CCTV, showing multiple incidents where people exited their cars, oblivious to what was about to happen, only to be drenched instantly.

The footage, which has since gone viral, features a series of startled reactions as individuals try to dodge the unexpected downpour. Some scramble back into their vehicles, while others stand in shock, momentarily frozen by the surprise. The video also showcases repeated occurrences, proving that the system is not just a one-time deterrent but an ongoing solution to an ongoing problem.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users quickly took notice of the homeowner’s creative approach, flooding the comments section with praise and amusement. “Oh heck yes! Brilliant!” one person exclaimed, while another humorously pointed out, “Water bill going up, patience going down.” Many admired the unique method of handling the issue, calling the sprinklers a “water turret” and a “smart move.” Some even suggested this as an effective way to deal with other types of unwelcome visitors.

One user wrote, "I support this, but perhaps a more visible "No Parking" sign would be appropriate?"

A user noted, “best thing I've seen all day”

Another added, “Aussie ingenuity at its finest.”

