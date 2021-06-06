Home / Trending / Man jumps into pond to save trapped ducklings. Seen viral clip yet?
The video of the man rescuing the ducklings was shared on Instagram.(Screengrab)
Man jumps into pond to save trapped ducklings. Seen viral clip yet?

Since being shared, the video has gathered many appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 11:24 AM IST

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how a man jumped into a pond to save trapped ducklings. There is a possibility that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on Instagram page Nextdoor, a text appearing on the video explains that the incident took place at Plano in USA's Texas. “A neighborhood hero,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the wholesome clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered different kinds of comments. Many couldn’t stop appreciating the man who saved the innocent lives.

“Kindness,” wrote an Instagram user. “There’s a lot good people in this world,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

The baby deer was rescued by North Olmsted Police Department.
