Man kisses ‘talking’ dog to see its reaction. Video is adorably funny

A video showcasing a dog named Meeka the Husky may turn into a source of laughter for you. Not just that, the video may also make you say ‘Aww.”

Shared on Instagram, the video showcases the dog’s reaction on being kissed by its human.

“Giving my talking husky a bunch of kisses to see her reaction,” reads the caption shared along with the post.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video was shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 20,700 likes.

This is, however, not the only video of the very vocal dog. In fact, her Instagram page is filled with various such videos that leave people both amazed and amused.

What are your thoughts on the video?

