Man makes cute SpongeBob animation for nephew's 6th birthday. Watch his reaction

Birthdays are always special and even more so for little kids who get very excited for their special days. And it is one's duty as an adult who these kids love and look up to, to make their day even more special in whatever little ways possible. Though, of course, this man has gone the extra mile in order to make sure that his nephew's sixth birthday goes even better than anybody could possibly imagine.

Based in Toronto, Canada - this man named Mark Cannataro is a video content creator who specialises in cinematography, and 3D animation. And it was only fitting that he makes use of his skills to surprise his sweet little nephew on his sixth birthday. At this point, it might be interesting to note that this little boy is a super-fan of the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

After making sure to animate a special SpongeBob SquarePants birthday wish for the little boy, his uncle ensures he watches and reacts to it on his special day. And his reaction not only made his uncle's day but also those of everyone watching. This adorable video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Announcing my candidacy for Uncle of the Year.” Even his birthday party was entirely SpongeBob SquarePants themed.

Take a look at the cute birthday video right here:

Since being shared on Instagram around seven days ago, this video has gone viral enough to garner several reshares and more than 1.2 lakh views on the original video itself. It has also received various reactions from Instagram users.

“You're setting a dangerous precedent Mark, lol! Was awesome!” commented an individual. “Absolutely unreal! This is the kind of heartwarming content I wanna see on Instagram!” wrote another. A third posted, “Core memory established.” A fourth wished, “Happy birthday, Gianpaolo! Mark wins the best uncle of the year! I wish I had an uncle like that.”

What are your thoughts on this cute birthday surprise video for the little boy?