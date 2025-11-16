Man narrowly escapes death while attempting to crawl under goods train in Telangana

A dramatic incident unfolded at Kesamudram station in Telangana, where a man narrowly escaped a serious accident while attempting to crawl under a goods train. The tense moment, captured on video, left viewers holding their breath. The video showed the man lying still on the platform as the train passed slowly over him.(@TheNaveena/Instagram)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @TheNaveena, with the caption, “Man narrowly escaped death as he tried to crawl under a goods train to the other side of the platform, at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district.”

In the video, the man can be seen lying motionless on the platform as the train slowly moves above him.

Around him, people rush to his side, trying to calm him down and repeatedly urging, “Don’t worry.” Their voices, full of concern, highlight the gravity of the situation and the narrow margin by which disaster was avoided.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on November 15, 2025, and since then, it has gained 44,000 views and numerous comments.

Another dangerous train stunt:

Performing stunts on railway tracks is extremely hazardous and can put lives at serious risk, yet some individuals continue to attempt them.

A startling video recently went viral on social media, showing a man lying flat on a railway track as a train passed over him, prompting public outrage and swift action from authorities.

The incident took place near Kusumbhi railway station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Remarkably, the man survived the dangerous stunt.

In the video, the man is seen lying motionless on the track while the train moves over him, before casually standing up, brushing himself off, and walking away seemingly unscathed. The seriousness of his actions did not go unnoticed, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) promptly taking action.