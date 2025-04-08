UP man lies on railway track for Reels as train speeds over him, arrested after video goes viral

A shocking video of a man lying on a railway track as a train roared over him has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage and swift action from authorities. The incident took place near Kusumbhi railway station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Miraculously, the man survived the reckless stunt – only to be arrested shortly after. Reckless rail stunt in UP went viral as man lay under speeding train. He walked away unharmed but was soon arrested.(X/@KuldeepSBadiyal)

Shah Rukh Khan music in background, Police in foreground

The video was originally posted on Instagram with dramatic background music from Shah Rukh Khan's film Badshah. It shows the man lying flat on the track as the train seemingly passes over him. Moments later, he casually stands up, brushes himself off, and walks away — apparently unharmed.

However, the gravity of his actions didn’t go unnoticed. The Government Railway Police (GRP) quickly took cognisance of the clip as it gained traction online. The man was soon identified as Ranjeet Chaurasia, a resident of Nyotani village in Hasanganj, Unnao.

Watch the clip here:

Legal action follows social media fame

According to a report by India Today, Inspector Arvind Pandey of Unnao confirmed the arrest and said, “We registered a case as soon as we saw the video. The man was identified, arrested, and sent to jail. Anyone found blocking or misusing railway tracks for stunts will face strict legal action.”

A disturbing trend of dangerous reels

This isn’t the first time such reckless behaviour has surfaced on social media. In a separate incident that also went viral recently, a young man was seen tearing off a seat cover inside an Indian Railways coach and flinging it out of the window of a moving train. The video, shot at night, shows the individual grinning during the act — clearly aimed at garnering likes and views online.

Take a look here at the clip:

Netizens were left fuming over both incidents, calling out the rise of dangerous stunts being performed for internet fame. Many demanded stricter regulations and swift punishment for those misusing public property and putting lives at risk for social media clout.